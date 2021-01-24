Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Trinseo reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 408.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,640. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth $295,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $55.42. 323,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

