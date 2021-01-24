Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

DOX stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 969.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 113,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

