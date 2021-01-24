Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beyond Air by 115.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

