Zacks: Brokerages Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 34,965,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,578,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

