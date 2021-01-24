Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,028%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $10.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $11.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

DFS stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

