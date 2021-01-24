Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares stock. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

