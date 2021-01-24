Zacks: Brokerages Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

GERN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Geron by 1,483.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Geron by 76.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Geron by 54.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 281.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.