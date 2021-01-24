Zacks: Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Million

Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $22.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $22.10 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $78.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $78.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.25 million, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. Insiders have bought a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $333,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

