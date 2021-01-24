Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. 339,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,461. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

