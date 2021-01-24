Zacks: Brokerages Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will post $497.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.50 million and the highest is $513.00 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $538.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

