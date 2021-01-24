Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NYSE:TECK opened at $20.50 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

