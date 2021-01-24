Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.63 Million

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $521.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.47 million and the highest is $527.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $506.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435,404 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,836,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,164,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

