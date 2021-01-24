Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,729.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $44,729.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,511,215 coins and its circulating supply is 10,481,715 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

