Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Zap has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

