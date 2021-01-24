ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 177.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $51,570.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00085626 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,097,741 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

