Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,491.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.61 or 0.04244314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00434662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.74 or 0.01364605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00550594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00430298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00280986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

