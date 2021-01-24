ZCore (ZCR) Reaches Market Cap of $661,977.59

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $661,977.59 and $13,202.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore token can now be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,649,123 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

