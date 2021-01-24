Zeepin One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,281.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $169,503.30 and approximately $8,281.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00281672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

