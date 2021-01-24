Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Cap of $168,201.97

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $168,201.97 and $13,760.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00277790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038998 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.