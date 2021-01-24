Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $865,343.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00274428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00083380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00034124 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,572,475 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

