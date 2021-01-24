Zel (ZEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $913,628.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $913,628.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00275230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00085380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,545,400 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

