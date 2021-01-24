Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.47.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

