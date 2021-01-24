Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $143,606.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $392,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,835 shares of company stock worth $39,659,887.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,468,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,826,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,374,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.