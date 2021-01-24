ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0548 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $759,588.52 and $3,051.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00120913 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001941 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011113 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.