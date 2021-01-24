Zero Trading Up 119.1% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 119.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $235,639.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00275129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,569,732 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

