Zero (ZER) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Zero has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $117,068.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00273193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00082634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00034202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,571,671 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

