ZeroSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $490,224.00 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $490,224.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00055807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00130317 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00296003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00072196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00039222 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.