Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $78,693.46 and approximately $4,226.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.42 or 0.01342513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00536439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043724 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002383 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,307,021 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

