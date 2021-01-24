Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $84,847.43 and $4,539.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.69 or 0.01380882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00540445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002482 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,312,628 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.