Zeusshield Reaches Market Cap of $258,813.14 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $258,813.14 and approximately $375.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00074791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00768575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.28 or 0.04408182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017962 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

