ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0015

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $285,670.74 and approximately $2,861.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.
About ZeuxCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
