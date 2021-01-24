Zilla Hits Market Cap of $153,807.10 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $153,807.10 and $27,693.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.00824134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.92 or 0.04444757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.