Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $749.99 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $749.99 million and $75.22 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00061911 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003610 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003131 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,164,192,893 coins and its circulating supply is 10,872,725,740 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

