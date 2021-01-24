ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Prices IPO at $16.00-$19.00 Per Share (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is planning to raise $306 million in an IPO on Thursday, January 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 17,500,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. generated $3.5 billion in revenue and $156.6 million in net income. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a market-cap of $2.1 billion.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies and Clarksons Plateau Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in niche markets where we believe we have distinct competitive advantages that allow us to maximize our market position and profitability. Founded in Israel in 1945, we are one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. “.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and has 3782 employees. The company is located at 9 Andrei Sakharov Street, P.O. Box 15067, Matam, Haifa 3190500, Israel and can be reached via phone at +972 (4) 865-2000 or on the web at http://www.zim.com.

