ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0046 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $17,547.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00129304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00287822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039471 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,200 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash .



Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

