ZINC Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One ZINC token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $70,913.79 and approximately $145.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars.

