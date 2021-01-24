ZKSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $649,044.00 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 189.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $35.17 million and $649,044.00 worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00129484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038899 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

