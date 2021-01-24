Zloadr (ZDR) Trading Down 68.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 65% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Zloadr has traded 68.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a total market cap of $60,111.64 and $118,940.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00747944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.51 or 0.04383523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About Zloadr

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.