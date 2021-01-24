ZPER (ZPR) Price Reaches $0.0002

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. ZPER has a total market cap of $262,318.03 and $6.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 76.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00062929 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004308 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003609 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003111 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

