ZrCoin Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $54,933.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

