ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $58,940.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

