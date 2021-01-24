ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $428,837.30 and $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

