Zynecoin Hits Market Cap of $15.41 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $262,432.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Zynecoin token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

Zynecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.