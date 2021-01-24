Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

