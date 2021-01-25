-$0.10 EPS Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 170,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $482.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

