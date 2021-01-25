$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.13. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of USX opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $401.29 million, a P/E ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at $402,051. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

