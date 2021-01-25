$0.31 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.39. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,324 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 98,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,093. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

