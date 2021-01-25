-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($4.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMTX. Bank of America began coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,557. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at $18,631,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,488,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,453,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $695,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.