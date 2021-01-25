$0.48 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,107. The company has a market cap of $533.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

