0x 1-Day Volume Hits $103.82 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $413.81 million and $103.82 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.